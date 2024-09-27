Illinois Lawmakers Want More Oversight Of Hemp Industry

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lawmakers in Illinois are calling for

increased oversight

over the state's largely unregulated hemp derivatives market. This ballooned in the years after the

2018 Bill

legalized industrial hemp and hemp extracts across the United States under state and tribal programs.

In the wake of this legislation, many businesses took advantage of loopholes to process and sell hemp derivatives such as cannabidiol (“CBD”), and delta-8 THC. While these derivatives technically aren't illegal under law, there are few if any federal or state regulations governing their production and sale. As a result, Illinois and other states with hemp programs have seen a surge in hemp products that claim to do everything from alleviating stress...

Read More >>

About HempWire

HempWire

(“HW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on hemp-related news, information, and the latest developments in the hemp sector.

HempWire

is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, HW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, HW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. HW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from HempWire, text“HempWire” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the HempWire website applicable to all content provided by HW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

HempWire

Denver, Colorado



303.498.7722 Office

[email protected]

HempWire is powered by

IBN