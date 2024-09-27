Autumn Weather Conditions Forecast For Today, Relatively Hot Tomorrow

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 27 (Petra)-- The weather will be mostly autumnal, on Friday, with mild temperatures, but it will be hot in Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.Winds will be northwesterly moderate, the JMD noted.The department said that tomorrow, Saturday, will see a slight increase in temperature. The weather will be relatively hot in most places, with the exception of Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Temperatures in Amman will range between a high of 31 degrees Celsius and a low of 17 degrees.Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 38 degrees during the day, sliding to 26 degrees at night.