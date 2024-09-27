PM Participates In Joint Meeting Of GCC Foreign Ministers With Benelux Countries

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani participated on Thursday in the joint meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries with the Benelux countries, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The meeting dealt with discussing bilateral cooperation and the means to enhance them, in addition to several issues of joint interest. (QNA)

