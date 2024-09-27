Minister Of Interior Meets Director General Of French National Gendarmerie
9/27/2024 4:00:21 AM
Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) H E sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani met yesterday with Director General of the French National Gendarmerie H E General Christian Rodriguez, who is visiting the country.
During the meeting, the Minister of Interior and Commander of the Lekhwiya congratulated the Director General of the French National Gendarmerie on the success of the French Republic in hosting and securing the Paris 2024 Olympics. In turn, General Christian Rodriguez thanked the Minister of Interior and Commander of the Lekhwiya for the vital role of the Qatari forces in securing the Olympics.
