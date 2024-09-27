Gold Price In Qatari Market Up By 1.48%
Doha: The price of gold in the Qatari market rose by 1.48 percent during the current week, reaching $2661.50000 per ounce, according to data issued by Qatar National bank (QNB).
The data showed that the price of gold rose from $2622.50830 per ounce recorded last Sunday. The data also indicated that the rest of the precious metals recorded a weekly increase, with silver rising by 2.30 percent to $31.88120 per ounce, up from $31.16250 recorded on Sunday, and platinum by 1.82 percent to $1000.74000 per ounce, compared to $982.80240 per ounce at the beginning of the week.
Globally, gold prices reached $2,600 for the first time last Friday, continuing a rise that began following the US Federal Reserve's interest rate cuts.
