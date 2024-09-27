Minister Of Communications And Information Technology Meets Global Tech Leaders To Strengthen Digital Partnerships

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Minister of Communications and Information H E Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai held key discussions with global leaders on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly. The meetings focused on enhancing collaboration, driving digital transformation, and building stronger partnerships in line with Qatar's commitment to its National Vision and Digital Agenda 2030.

The Minister met on the fourth day of the General Assembly meetings with Brad Smith, President of Microsoft Corporation. The main discussions focused on ways to enhance the cloud computing infrastructure in Qatar, as well as the adoption of artificial intelligence and advanced cloud computing technologies. Both sides also explored opportunities to develop existing partnerships and strengthen cooperation between the State of Qatar and Microsoft Corporation.

He also met with Mohamed Kande, Global Chairman of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), where they explored opportunities for collaboration in the areas of system integration and professional services related to AI and digital innovation. They discussed the critical role of AI in addressing the challenges of digital transformation and highlighted the importance of integrating advanced technologies to streamline business processes and drive efficiency.

In this context, the Minister met with Arvind Krishna, Chairman and CEO of IBM. The two sides discussed vital topics, including artificial intelligence solutions, quantum computing in the government sector, and digital inclusion. They also explored potential avenues for enhancing collaboration.

The Minister also met with Julie Sweet, President and CEO of Accenture. The meeting addressed the latest developments in the digital factory project, which Accenture is implementing from a technical standpoint. They also discussed the implementation of the best digital solutions within the project to enhance user experience and improve the quality of government services provided.

In a separate meeting, the Minister met with Joseph Ucuzoglu, Global Chief Executive Officer of Deloitte. Their discussions centered on system integration and professional services centered on AI. The conversation focused on the role of consulting services in supporting AI-driven risk management, business continuity, and resilience planning, particularly in response to growing global challenges and disruptions.