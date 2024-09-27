Promotional Glam: Samantha Stuns In Chic White Outfit For 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently in the spotlight as she promotes her highly anticipated spy action series "Citadel: Honey Bunny". In her latest social post, she dazzles fans with a series of mesmerising pictures, showcasing her elegance in a stunning white outfit.

Taking to Instagram, Samantha thrilled her 35.8 million followers with a stunning promotional look for 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'. She donned a striking white tube top designed in a flower shape, adorned with pearl embellishments, paired elegantly with matching trousers.

For her makeup, Samantha chose nude pink lips, blushed cheeks, and defined black eyeliner, complementing her look beautifully. Her hair was styled in soft waves, cascading gracefully over her shoulders, while small gold hoop earrings added a touch of sophistication.

In her post, she included a sparkle emoji and tagged her location as London, UK. The post garnered attention from fellow actors Varun Dhawan and Disha Patani, who showed their support with likes.

Meanwhile, on September 25th, she attended the screening for 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', along with Priyanka Chopra in London, UK. Priyanka stars as the lead in the American version of 'Citadel', Samantha's upcoming series serves as a spin-off prequel to the show.

Created by Raj & DK, and written and directed by Raj & DK and Sita Menon, the show also stars Varun Dhawan, Kay Kay Menon, Simran Bagga and Emma Canning.

It is scheduled to release on November 7 on Prime Video.

On the work front Samantha started her acting career in 2010 with Gautham Vasudev Menon's Telugu film 'Ye Maaya Chesave', alongside Naga Chaitanya.

She has then appeared in films like- 'Baana Kaathadi', 'Brindavanam', 'Dookudu', 'Neethaane En Ponvasantham', 'Attarintiki Daredi', 'Ramayya Vasthavayya', 'Raju Gari Gadhi 2', 'Oh! Baby', 'Yashoda', and 'Shaakuntalam'.

Samantha was last seen in Telugu romantic comedy film 'Kushi', co-starring Vijay Deverakonda.

She essayed the role of Raji in the second season of the spy action thriller series 'The Family Man' created by Raj & DK. The show features Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man secretly working as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictitious branch of the National Investigation Agency.

It also stars Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Sharib Hashmi, Dalip Tahil, Sunny Hinduja and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

She also has 'Rakt Brahmand' in the kitty.