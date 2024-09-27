2Nd Test: Akash Deep's Twin Strike Leaves Bangladesh For 74/2 At Lunch

(MENAFN- IANS) Kanpur, Sep 27 (IANS) After a delayed start due to a wet outfield, India made the most of the seamer-friendly conditions on offer at Green Park on Day 1 with Akash Deep spearheading their early success as Bangladesh were left struggling for 74/2 in 26 over at Lunch.

Rohit Sharma's decision to bowl first paid dividends when Akash made an early impact. After Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj kept things tight, Akash struck in his very first over, removing opener Zakir Hasan for a 24-ball duck. The delivery, bowled at 133.2 kmph, angled in and shaped away just enough to catch Zakir off guard. He was squared up and edged the ball towards the gully, where Yashasvi Jaiswal took a stunning low catch to give India their first breakthrough. The decision was reviewed by third umpire Rod Tucker, who confirmed the dismissal, leaving Bangladesh at 26/1.

Not long after, Akash struck again, this time trapping Shadnam Islam lbw. The left-hander, trying to work the ball to the leg side, missed a straight delivery that crashed into his pads. The on-field umpire initially gave it not out, but after a confident appeal from Akash and some encouragement from his teammates, Rohit opted for the Decision Review System (DRS).

The review showed three reds, overturning the on-field decision and giving India their second dismissal of the day. Shadnam departed for 11, leaving Bangladesh in further trouble at 33/2 after 12.4 overs.

Akash's impact with the ball has been notable as he continued to strike early in his spells. His ability to consistently hit good areas and generate movement from the black-soil pitch has made him the standout bowler so far.

After the second wicket, Bangladesh hoped for recovery rested on the shoulders of skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (28*) and Mominul Haque (17*), who defended well before Lunch. Shanto showed flashes of solid technique and needed to form a steady partnership to give Bangladesh a chance to put a competitive total on the board. The conditions in Kanpur, featuring a black-soil pitch with low bounce, are somewhat familiar to Mominul and resemble those in Dhaka. As a senior player, he will look to anchor the innings and capitalise on the start he has made.

At the first drinks break, the Indian captain brought Mohammed Siraj back into the attack after a break, signalling India's intent to keep the pressure on Bangladesh's middle order. With signs of low bounce already evident on this pitch, both teams are aware that batting will become more challenging as the game progresses. For India, striking early is crucial, and with Akash in form and the likes of Bumrah and Siraj keeping things tight, they will be looking to make further inroads before the pitch flattens out.

Bangladesh will need a partnership between Shanto and Mominul to stabilise their innings and avoid a collapse. The morning session undoubtedly belonged to India, and with the wicket already showing signs of deterioration, the onus is now on the Bangladesh batters to dig in and fight back.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 74/2 in 26 overs at Lunch (Najmul Hossain Shanto 28 not out, Shadman Islam 24; Akash Deep 2-14) against India.