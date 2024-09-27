Casa Concetto Emerges As Singapore's Premier Destination For Luxurious And Bespoke Furniture

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Valeriano Sofa - Full Leather

Candida Extendable Dining Table - Sintered Stone

Valeria Designer Bedframe with LED

SINGAPORE, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Singapore's premier destination for luxurious and bespoke furniture is happy to announce its expanding 20,000 sqft showroom, turning it into one of the best furniture wholesalers in the country. Since its establishment in 2021, Casa Concetto has quickly become synonymous with quality, style, and innovation in the world of home furnishings, specialising in turning ordinary spaces into breathtaking havens of comfort and elegance.After setting unparalleled standards for excellence, innovation, and customer service, Casa Concetto offers a product range that includes sofas (from elegant fabric sofas to opulent leather recliners), beds and mattresses (ensure an ideal sleeping environment), coffee tables, and dining sets (chic extendable sintered stone dining tables with elegant seats & luxury stone dining tables). Every one of these products boasts superb craftsmanship, classic elegance, and enduring robustness.Casa Concetto offers a diverse range of premium sofas that blend style with comfort. From customisable leather sofas to stylish sofa sets, each piece is constructed from superior materials, such as premium plywood from Chile and robust pinewood from Argentina, ensuring durability and longevity. Some of their best-selling items include Valeriano Sofa, Xavier Sofa, Glauco Sofa, and Kelsey Sofa.Casa Concetto is also well known for offering some of Singapore's best dining tables , with an extensive selection of dining table sets in various materials such as sintered stone, ceramic & luxury stone. Extendable dining tables are also available. The dining tables by Casa Concetto are elegant, robust, and made of the best materials to endure frequent usage. Some of their best-selling items include the Platinum Diamond Luxury Stone Dining Table, Milano Bianco Round Luxury Stone Dining Table and Armelle Extendable Dining Table, among others.Casa Concetto has recently launched its new Designer Bedframe category, with 16 different designs to choose from. Premium materials such as Calf leather and Russian larch solid wood frame are being used. In addition, to emphasise their premium quality, they offer a 10-year structural warranty and a 3-year warranty on the leather.With a team comprising committed experts and expert craftsmanship, Casa Concetto prides itself on bringing its unique collection of superior furniture to life. The collection includes luxurious sofas, beds, dining tables, and chairs, all made using the best materials to guarantee style, longevity, and elegance.In the words of the company's CEO, "At Casa Concetto, we diligently craft furniture that not only elevates living spaces but also merges elegance with functionality. Our mission is simple: To offer diverse products tailored to various tastes and needs, ensuring that each piece perfectly suits every Singaporean home, from spacious landed properties to cosy HDBs. In fact, our custom furniture is designed to enhance any space, adding a unique touch to its charm."According to company officials, only premium materials are used during manufacturing, guaranteeing each piece's longevity and classic beauty. From material selection through final assembly and shipping, the company prioritises quality, making sure that every piece satisfies its exacting standards.Website:

