Who Is Shigeru Ishiba? Japan's Next Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida's Successor And Shinzo Abe's Arch-Rival

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Shigeru Ishiba won the race to become Japan's next prime on Friday. He will now succeed Japan's current premier Fumio Kishida as the leader of the ruling Liberal Party (LDP) and the nation's next prime minister.

The on Friday saw a close fight between Shigeru Ishiba and hardline nationalist Sanae Takaichi in a run-off vote. It was seen as one of the most unpredictable leadership elections in decades, with a record nine candidates in the fray.

After Shigeru Ishiba's victory, Kishida was quoted by Asia as saying, "... We must ask the new LDP president, Mr. Shigeru Ishiba, to create a strong cabinet with his executive power, decisiveness, and ability to create policies, and produce results."

Who is Shigeru Ishiba?

Shigeru Ishiba is a veteran lawmaker and former Defence Minister of Japan. He is the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP ) which has ruled Japan for almost all of the post-war era.

Shigeru Ishiba has been a long-time aspirant for the Prime Minister's post. It was Shigeru Ishiba's fifth attempt to lead the party. His previous four failed bids to lead LDP include a 2012 try against his arch-rival Shinzo Abe.

The 67-year-old banker-turned-politician has mainly worked on security issues and the revival of Japan's rural communities in his 38-year political career, Nikkei Asia reported.

Shigeru Ishiba, whose politician father was at one point a Cabinet minister, grew up in the remote rural region of Tottori. He read law at university and became a banker before entering politics, winning his first parliamentary seat with the LDP in 1986, aged 29, news agency AFP reported.