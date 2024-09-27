Mysterious Murder: Woman's Body Found In South Korea After 16 Years Missing

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) A man who murdered his girlfriend 16 years ago in South Korea and buried her body on his balcony under a thick layer of cement has been arrested after discovered her remains.

International reported on Thursday, September 26, that after the body was found 16 years later, the suspect confessed to the crime.

The police in Gyeongsangnam province announced that the man, now in his 50s, is accused of killing his girlfriend during an argument in October 2008.

According to the police, the suspect struck his girlfriend with a hard object, killing her, and then placed her body inside a suitcase.

The man, whose identity has not been released, hid the suitcase on his balcony and covered it with bricks and a 10-centimeter-thick layer of cement.

Notably, three years after the murder, investigations were conducted, but due to the woman's estrangement from her family and a lack of evidence, the case was not pursued, and the boyfriend continued to claim they had separated.

As a result, the case remained unsolved for many years due to the absence of clues or sufficient evidence.

The discovery of the woman's body after 16 years has brought the long-cold case back to light, highlighting how difficult it can be to resolve cases with limited evidence. However, this arrest offers hope for justice, even after many years of uncertainty.

