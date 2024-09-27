(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The Lebanese of announced on Friday that 88 people were killed and 153 in Israeli on Lebanon over the past 24 hours. The Israeli stated that its air force had targeted approximately 220 Hezbollah sites in Lebanon during this period.

Meanwhile, media reports indicate that Israeli attacks on Lebanon are still ongoing.

On Wednesday, the United States and France issued a joint statement, stating that they had drafted a declaration, which has been endorsed by the European Union and ten other countries. This declaration calls for Israel and Lebanon to observe a 21-day ceasefire along their borders.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the proposal on Thursday, saying that attacks on Hezbollah will continue with full force.

On the same day, French President Emmanuel Macron, in a joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Montreal, expressed his opposition to Lebanon becoming a new Gaza.

Macron also urged the United States to pressure Israel into accepting the ceasefire proposal.

The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah continues to escalate despite international efforts to broker a temporary ceasefire. The ongoing violence is causing significant loss of life and instability in the region, highlighting the need for urgent diplomatic interventions to prevent further devastation.

Moreover, the differing international stances on the conflict underscore the complexity of achieving peace, with global powers playing crucial roles in shaping the potential outcomes.

