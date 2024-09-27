عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Armenian MP In Iran Becomes Head Of Iran-Armenia Friendship Group

Armenian MP In Iran Becomes Head Of Iran-Armenia Friendship Group


9/27/2024 3:07:32 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The leadership of the Iran-Armenia, Sierra Leone, and France Friendship Group has been determined in the 12th Iranian Parliament, Azernews reports, citing ICANA website.

Ara Shaverdyan, the representative of Armenians living in Tehran and northern Iran, has been elected as the head of the Iran-Armenia, Sierra Leone, and France Friendship Group.

Additionally, Gegard Mansourian, the representative of Armenians living in southern Iran and Isfahan, has been appointed as the second vice-chair of the friendship group.

MENAFN27092024000195011045ID1108721803


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search