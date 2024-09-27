Armenian MP In Iran Becomes Head Of Iran-Armenia Friendship Group
Date
9/27/2024 3:07:32 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The leadership of the Iran-Armenia, Sierra Leone, and France
Friendship Group has been determined in the 12th Iranian
Parliament, Azernews reports, citing ICANA
website.
Ara Shaverdyan, the representative of Armenians living in Tehran
and northern Iran, has been elected as the head of the
Iran-Armenia, Sierra Leone, and France Friendship Group.
Additionally, Gegard Mansourian, the representative of Armenians
living in southern Iran and Isfahan, has been appointed as the
second vice-chair of the friendship group.
MENAFN27092024000195011045ID1108721803
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.