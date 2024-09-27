عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Visits Victory Park

President Ilham Aliyev Visits Victory Park


9/27/2024 3:07:29 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 27 - Remembrance Day, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, visited the Victory Park, which is under construction in Baku, Azernews reports.

MENAFN27092024000195011045ID1108721800


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search