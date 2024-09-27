Flash Mob Organized In Connection With Remembrance Day On September 27
Date
9/27/2024 3:07:29 AM
Fatima Latifova
The State Committee for Refugees and IDPs has organized a flash
mob dedicated to Remembrance Day on September 27,
Azernews reports, citing Azertag.
More than 100 internally displaced persons (IDPs) temporarily
residing in Sumgait participated in the flash mob, where a
depiction of the Khari Bulbul flower-symbolizing respect for the
memory of the martyrs and the Victory in the Patriotic War-was
created.
As part of efforts to raise awareness and promote the return of
IDPs to newly established residential areas, a video prepared about
the flash mob features the statements of the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham
Aliyev. The video highlights his remarks about the bravery of the
Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the heroism of the soldiers and officers,
and the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the restoration of
the country's territorial integrity and state sovereignty, which
are the source of pride for the nation.
