Russia Loses 1,370 Personnel, Two Air Defense Systems In Ukraine Over Past Day.

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian forces in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to September 27, 2024, amount to approximately 649,170 personnel, including 1,370 in the past day.

This was reported on by the General Staff of the of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

In addition, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 8,846 (+21) Russian tanks, 17,396 (+48) armored combat vehicles, 18,678 (+58) artillery systems, 1,199 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 961 (+2) air defense systems, 369 (+0) aircraft, 328 (+0) helicopters, 16,031 (+85) operational-tactical level UAVs, 2,608 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships/boats, 1 (+0) submarines, 25,411 (+58) vehicles and fuel tanks, and 3,192 (+2) special equipment units.

As noted by the General Staff, due to the constant flow of updated intelligence data, there was a need to adjust some positions of the total Russian losses, particularly regarding cruise missiles. The overall data has been corrected, and daily losses are reported as usual.

As reported by Ukrinform, as of 22:00, on September 26, there were 181 combat engagements between Ukrainian soldiers and Russian invaders on the frontline.