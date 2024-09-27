Call Planets Apps Solutions LLP Transforms HR Recruitment With Gen AI Technology

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Call Planets Apps Solutions LLP, a Gen AI solutions provider with offices in the USA and India, today announced the launch of its innovative Gen AI-based HR Resume Selection Algorithm. This cutting-edge tool is set to revolutionize the recruitment process by leveraging advanced artificial intelligence techniques, including sentiment analysis and document similarity matching.

Gen AI for Modern Recruitment Challenges

The newly launched application utilizes state-of-the-art AI to automatically select resumes based on job descriptions and also detects sentiments on a scale from -1 to 1. This dual approach not only streamlines the recruitment process but also enhances the quality of candidate selection by considering both qualifications and cultural fit.

Mr Rajendra Popli , based in USA and looking after Global Sales & Marketing said "As the job market evolves, HR departments are turning to AI to enhance their recruitment efforts. Our Gen AI-based HR Recruitment Application represents a significant advancement in talent acquisition, empowering HR professionals to make more informed, efficient, and equitable hiring decisions."

Key Features and Benefits

- Sentiment Analysis : Analyzes textual data to determine emotional tone, helping gauge candidates' attitudes, motivations, and cultural fit.

- Document Similarity Matching: Employs algorithms to compare resumes against job descriptions, quickly identifying the most suitable candidates.

- Comprehensive Evaluation: Examines resumes, cover letters, and social media profiles for a holistic view of candidates.

- Bias Mitigation: Reduces unconscious biases in the hiring process by relying on objective metrics.

- Time-Saving: Dramatically reduces time spent on manual resume screening.

- Hidden Talent Discovery: Uncovers candidates with transferable skills who might be overlooked in traditional processes.





Implications for the Future of Hiring



The integration of sentiment analysis and document similarity matching in HR recruitment presents several key advantages:

1. More personalized communication with candidates

2. Data-driven hiring decisions

3. Mitigation of unconscious biases

4. Improved job satisfaction and lower turnover rates

5. A more inclusive hiring environment

Expert Collaboration

To ensure the highest standards of accuracy and effectiveness, Call Planets Apps Solutions LLP has collaborated with leading experts from academicia in the field:

- Dr. Saumendra Mohanty, Python and AI Expert

- Prof. Neha Issar from Lloyd Business School

These distinguished professionals are working to fine-tune the model, ensuring its reliability and effectiveness in real-world recruitment scenarios.

About Call Planets Apps Solutions LLP

Call Planets Apps Solutions LLP is a Gen AI Technology company specializing in innovative software solutions. With offices in the USA and India, the company is committed to leveraging cutting-edge technologies to solve complex business challenges across various industries.

