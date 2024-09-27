PM Participates In GCC-Nordic Fms Meeting
Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani participated in a joint meeting of the GCC Foreign Ministers with the five Nordic countries on Wednesday, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The meeting discussed bilateral cooperation and the means to enhance them, in addition to discussing several topics of joint interest.
