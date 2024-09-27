PM Attends Meeting Of Arab-Islamic Committee With UN Chief On Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani participated in a meeting of the Ministerial Committee assigned by the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit with UN Secretary-General H E Antonio Guterres on Wednesday, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The meeting discussed developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, ceasefire efforts, the release of prisoners and hostages, and sustainable delivery of humanitarian aid to all areas of the strip without obstacles.