Adoption Of Convention On The Rights Of Persons With Disabilities A Milestone: GANHRI Chairperson

Geneva: Chairperson of the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI) and Chairperson of the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC), H E Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah, considered the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)'s adoption of the on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) is a pivotal moment in human history.

She stressed that the move transformed the global view on this matter from charity and donations to a strong commitment to human rights, dignity and inclusion.

Al Attiyah added despite the important strides and achievements made, persons with disabilities still face deep and persistent barriers, noting that realizing the full promise of the Convention requires renewed dedication and tireless work on the part of all countries and all stakeholders.

This came during a virtual speech Her Excellency gave at a side event organized by the Permanent Missions of Australia and Timor-Leste at the UN in Geneva on building inclusive societies and the role of national human rights institutions in promoting, protecting and monitoring the rights of persons with disabilities.

Al Attiyah noted the crucial role played by national human rights institutions as independent bodies tasked with promoting and protecting human rights, which gives them a unique position to ensure that the rights stipulated in the CRPD are translated into reality at the national level.

Accordingly, she added, many of these institutions have been designated as national monitoring mechanisms under Article 33 of the Convention, and are tasked with monitoring its implementation, which gives national human rights institutions a crucial role in monitoring state actions, advising on necessary legislative reforms, advocating for the full inclusion of persons with disabilities, and continuing to advance the rights of persons with disabilities through their broader human rights mandates.

The GANHRI is proud to support national human rights institutions in this critical work, providing a global platform for them to share best practices, collaborate and develop strategies for more effective advocacy, Her Excellency said.

In doing so, the rights of persons with disabilities are being addressed in the context of broader human rights issues, such as the disproportionate impact of climate change and the increased risk of torture and ill-treatment, as outlined in Kyiv-Copenhagen Outcome Declaration, Al Attiyah added.