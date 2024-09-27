Attorneys' Admission Committee Holds First Meeting After Cabinet's Decision To Reconstitute It

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Attorneys' Admission Committee held its meeting yesterday at its headquarters in the of Justice, chaired by of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Head of the Attorneys' Admission Committee H E Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi.

During the meeting, the committee reviewed the topics listed on its agenda, including the formation of subcommittees related to the its work.

The Minister of Justice welcomed the new members of the committee, noting that the meeting being held is the first after the approval of the Cabinet's decision no. 22 of 2024, to reconstitute the Attorneys' Admission Committee.

He pointed out the importance of the topics assigned to the committee within the framework of its jurisdiction to develop the legal profession and consider new registration applications submitted, as well as develop the speed of adjudicating them, in a way that reflects the role played by the legal profession in embodying the vision of the wise leadership to establish prompt justice and advance the Qatari legal system, and the legal efforts undertaken by attorneys as assistants to the judiciary.

He also affirmed the competence of the committee members and their contribution to modernizing the legal and judicial system embodied by the committee by representing the judicial system, the public prosecution and attorneys.