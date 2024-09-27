Qatar Participates In 36Th Meeting Of Senior Officials Of Group Of 77 And China

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The State of Qatar participated in the 36th meeting of senior officials of the Group of 77 and China, which was held on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

The State of Qatar's delegation to the meeting was headed by HE Director of the International Organizations Department at the of Foreign Affairs Sheikha Hanouf bint Abdulrahman Al Thani.

The participants discussed the status of contributions to the groups budget, a report on the commemoration of the 60th anniversary of its establishment, and the draft ministerial declaration that will be adopted at the ministerial meeting scheduled to be held tomorrow in New York.