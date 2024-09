'Believe In Yourself, Follow Your Dreams’: Paralympics Gold Medallist Nitesh Kumar

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) Paris Paralympics medallist para-shuttler Nitesh Kumar, who studied from the Navy Childrens School in Vizag, has thanked the school and credited them as they uplifted him "during his toughest times".

"I am thrilled to share that I recently won a medal in Para Badminton at the 2024 Paris Paralympics. It is a proud achievement and I believe the NCS family can share in success for uplifting me during my toughest times.

"I joined the school after my accident and I can't explain how supportive everyone was, especially my principal and chemistry teacher. Back then I was not into sport but I remember the incredible sports culture in my school days. At that time I used to support everyone from the stands and it was overwhelming to see my NCS community supporting me during the Paralympics and I am glad I could do something huge for the country," said Nitesh.

Nitesh defeated Britain's Daniel Bethell in the badminton men's singles SL3 category final with the scoreline of 21-14, 18-21, 23-21 to secure the gold medal.

India won five medals one gold, two silver, and two bronze, country's most in any edition of the Paralympic Games, and secured podiums in the women's events for the first time at the recently concluded event in Paris.

"A message for the students, stay focused, work harder, don't focus on succuss but rather on your growth, believe in yourself and go follow your dreams. I really look forward to visiting the school soon and celebrate this victory with you,” he added.

"It is the ultimate gratification for me as a teacher, when a student who has achieved something incredible, remembers the minuscule role I played in his success. This feeling cannot be compared to anything else in this world," said Nikita Tomar Mann, who headed the NCS Vizag from 2010-2016 when Kumar was there. She is now Principal at Indraprastha Global School in Noida