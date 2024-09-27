Vow ASA: Announcement Of Fully Underwritten Rights Issue

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, THE HONG KONG SPECIAL ADMINISTRATIVE REGION OF THE PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.



Oslo, 27 September 2024:

Reference is made to VOW ASA's (the " Company ") half-year report and stock exchange announcement published on 29 August 2024, where it was announced that the Company had agreed amended debt facilities (the“ Debt Facilities ”) with improved covenant headroom subject to (i) agreement on final documents, and (ii) strengthening of the Company's balance sheet by raising new equity of minimum NOK 125 million.

Following this announcement and in response to feedback from investors, as well as a reassessment of the Company's business plan and growth prospects, the Company has decided to raise new equity amounting to gross proceeds of NOK 250 million. The increased equity raise will further strengthen Vow's financial position and enable the Company to capitalize on more opportunities in its markets.

In addition to the already announced amendments to its Debt Facilities, the following amendments have been further negotiated with DNB Bank ASA on the debt covenants: (i) Debt Service Cover Ratio: 1.0x until YE 2025, and (ii) Equity Ratio of 20.0% until maturity. The Company has also secured a liquidity bridge with DNB Bank ASA of NOK 125 million to fund liquidity needs in the period until it receives the proceeds from the Rights Issue.

“The board is very pleased with the outcome and strong support from both existing shareholders and new fundamental investors. Based on feedback from the market we decided to increase the size of the transaction compared to what was originally indicated in the Company's half-year report. The additional funds will provide an even stronger financial platform from which the Company can develop,” said Narve Reiten, Chair of the Board of Directors of Vow ASA.

The Fully Underwritten Rights Issue

The board of directors has resolved to propose that the new equity is raised through a fully underwritten rights issue (through a combination of pre-commitments and underwriting commitments) with preferential rights for existing shareholders to raise approximately NOK 250 million (the " Rights Issue "). The Rights Issue is subject to shareholder approval at an extraordinary general meeting of the Company, currently expected to be held on or about 19 November 2024 after close of the Oslo Stock Exchange (the " EGM "). Notice of the EGM, including proposed resolutions and further information regarding the Rights Issue, is expected to be sent to the shareholders on or about 29 October 2024. Certain existing shareholders, including DNB Bank ASA (the Company's largest shareholder), and the Underwriters (as defined below), subject to the Underwriter being a shareholder in the Company at the record date, currently representing 54.5 per cent of the shares in the Company, have undertaken that they will vote in favour of the Rights Issue at the EGM.

“For Vow, our current and prospective customers and employees, this solution is much welcome news. The Company is well placed to continue to provide advanced and much needed environmental solutions to the cruise industry. We have already celebrated significant achievements in new industry verticals, and we have a strong pipeline of new opportunities in several industry verticals. With this fully underwritten Rights Issue, which is supported by shareholders and investors our entire team is now ready to deliver on our potential,” said Henrik Badin, CEO of Vow ASA.

DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA and Pareto Securities AS have been retained as Global Coordinators & Bookrunners while SpareBank 1 Markets AS have been retained as Co-manager (together with the Global Coordinators, the " Managers ") for the Rights Issue. Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS is the legal advisor to the Company.

DNB Markets is a part of DNB Bank ASA. DNB Bank ASA is a lender under the Company's Debt Facilities, where proceeds from the Rights Issue will partly be used for debt repayment.

Use of proceeds

The net proceeds from the Rights Issue will be used to (i) improve the Company's liquidity position for the Company to be able to execute on the current orderbook and on new opportunities, (ii) strengthen the balance sheet by way of debt repayment to facilitate an amended bank facility agreement with improved covenant headroom.

Terms and conditions

Each shareholder will be granted tradeable subscription rights (" Subscription Rights ") in proportion to the number of existing shares held at the expiry of the trading day following the date of the EGM, as registered in the Norwegian Central Securities Depository (VPS) on the second trading day on Euronext Oslo Børs thereafter (the " Record Date "), cf. section 10-4 of the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act. Each Subscription Right will, subject to applicable securities laws, give the right to subscribe for and be allocated one new share in the Rights Issue. Oversubscription will not be allowed, and subscription without Subscription Rights will only be permitted for the Underwriters.

The subscription price in the Rights Issue will be set based on the theoretical share price exclusive of the subscription rights (TERP) based on the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of the Company's shares on Euronext Oslo Børs during the last three trading days prior to the EGM (with the date of the EGM being the last day), less a discount of approximately 30 per cent. The final subscription price in the Rights Issue (the“ Subscription Price ”) will be determined by the EGM.

The Company will prepare and publish an EEA prospectus for the offering and listing of the shares issued in the Rights Issue that will include the full terms and conditions of the Rights Issue and will be subject to approval by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority prior to publication (the " Prospectus "). All dates and other figures with respect to the Rights Issue included herein remain tentative and subject to change. Any changes will be announced at the EGM or through stock exchange announcements.

Pre-commitment and Underwriting

The Company's largest shareholder, DNB Bank ASA, has pre-committed to subscribe for its pro-rata share of the Rights Issue (i.e. 25.67 per cent) without receiving any fee or other form of consideration.

A consortium consisting of Kistefos AS, Songa Capital AS, Fondsavanse AS, EdenTree Investment Management Limited, MP Pensjon AS, Fredrik Lundgren, Wilhelm Risberg, Saga Pure ASA, Tycoon Industrier AS and Apollo Asset Limited (together, the " Underwriters ”) have, subject to customary conditions, underwritten and pre-committed to subscribe for the remaining shares to be issued in the Rights Issue (i.e. NOK 185.83 million).

An underwriting fee of 8 per cent will be paid based on the underwriting commitment provided by each Underwriter, payable in new shares to be issued at the same subscription price as in the Rights Issue. These new shares will be in addition to the shares to be issued in the Rights Issue.

Timeline

According to the current tentative timetable, and subject to the approval by the EGM, the Company's shares are expected to trade exclusive of Subscription Rights from on or around 21 November 2024, the record date for the Subscription Rights is expected to be on or around 22 November 2024 and the subscription period for the Rights Issue is expected to commence on or around 25 November 2024 and end on or around 9 December 2024. The period during which the Subscription Rights are to be tradable is expected to commence on or around 25 November 2024 and end on or around 4 December 2024. The Subscription Period may not be shortened, but the Company's board of directors may extend the Subscription Period if required. Any changes will be announced through stock exchange announcements.





For more information, please contact:

Henrik Badin, CEO, Vow ASA

Tel: +47 90 78 98 25

Email: ...

Tina Tønnessen, CFO, Vow ASA

Tel: +47 406 39 556

Email: ...





About Vow ASA

Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship, C.H. Evensen and Etia are passionate about preventing pollution. The company's world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries. Advanced technologies and solutions from Vow enable industry decarbonisation and material recycling. Biomass, sewage sludge, plastic waste and end-of-life tyres can be converted into clean energy, low carbon fuels and renewable carbon that replace natural gas, petroleum products and fossil carbon. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company's capability to deliver is well proven. The company is a cruise market leader in wastewater purification and valorisation of waste. It also has strong niche positions in food safety and robotics, and in heat-intensive industries with a strong decarbonising agenda. Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange announcement was published on instructions by Tina Tønnessen, CFO, at the date and time as set out above. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





