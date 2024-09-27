Participation Notification By UBS Group AG
In line with Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), UBS Group AG recently sent to Solvay the following transparency notification indicating that they crossed the threshold of 3%.
The notification, dated September 24, 2024, contains the following information:
Reason for the notification:
Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights Acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities Downward crossing of the lowest threshold Notified by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person Date on which the threshold is crossed: September 18, 2024 Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 3% downwards Denominator: 105,876,416 Additional information: The disclosure obligation arose due to the total indirect holdings of UBS Group AG in voting rights of Solvay SA, held directly by controlled undertakings falling below 3% on 18 September 2024. This was caused by a reduction in the Trading Book holdings of the aforementioned entities below 5% and therefore being exempt from reporting. Persons subject to the notification requirement: UBS Group AG (Bahnhofstrasse 45, 8001 Zürich).
