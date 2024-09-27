Sendquick Partners With 10 Infinity Sdn Bhd To Enhance IT Alert And Notification Solutions In Malaysia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SendQuick appoints 10 Infinity Sdn Bhd as official distributor in Malaysia

SendQuick, leading provider of Enterprise Mobile Messaging Solutions

Providing well-grounded solutions embracing all aspects of the ICT Infrastructure domain

SendQuick, a leading provider of enterprise mobile messaging and authentication solutions appoints 10 Infinity Sdn Bhd as official Distributor in Malaysia.

- Mr JS Wong, CEO of SendQuick Pte LtdKUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SendQuick, a leading provider of fast-growing communications platform for enterprise mobile messaging and Secure Remote Access with Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), is delighted to announce its strategic partnership with 10 Infinity Sdn Bhd as its official distributor in Malaysia.Partnering with 10 Infinity Sdn Bhd, renowned for its extensive IT solutions and services, will enable Malaysian businesses to access SendQuick's IT alert and notification solutions, ensuring enhanced security and efficiency in their operations.Mr. JS Wong, CEO of SendQuick Pte Ltd said“We are excited to welcome 10 Infinity Sdn Bhd as our distributor in Malaysia, their robust network and expertise in IT solutions are crucial in helping us connect with more customers and offer exceptional service. Together, we are committed to empowering businesses with our award-winning IT alert and notification solutions.”Based in Kuala Lumpur, 10 Infinity Sdn Bhd is driven by a team of seasoned professionals with extensive experience in the ICT field. They were established to provide reliable solutions across the entire ICT Infrastructure domain. Their core competency, built on years of industry best practices, focuses on optimizing enterprise applications and infrastructure investments, reducing service downtime, enhancing performance and availability, mitigating business risks, and aligning IT more effectively with business objectives.Mr Krishnakumar, Managing Director of 10 Infinity Sdn Bhd, expressed,“We are thrilled to partner with SendQuick, aligning perfectly with our dedication to providing outstanding network security and infrastructure technology solutions. This collaboration will not only expand our product offerings but also empower our clients to streamline their operations, improve response times, ensure network uptime, and enhance customer interactions. We anticipate a highly successful and dynamic partnership.”The partnership was officially announced in the recent“Commz Connect Malaysia 2024” event held on 25 Sep 2024 at the Avante Hotel, Petaling Jaya, Malaysia. During the event, SendQuick's shared updates on their latest products and solutions. Attendees had the opportunity to experience live demonstrations, engaged with our experts, and learned how SendQuick's IT alert and notification solutions can ensure network uptime, enhance cybersecurity and enterprise communications.Visit for more information about SendQuick's suite of IT alert and notification solutions , enterprise mobile messaging and authentication solutions.Visit for more information about 10 Inifinity Sdn Bhd.

