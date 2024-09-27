SC Adjourns Hearing On Abbas Ansari’S Bail Plea

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday deferred hearing on Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) MLA Abbas Ansari's plea seeking bail in connection with an unlawful jail visit case.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan decided to defer the hearing on a request made by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who appeared on Abbas Ansari's behalf.

The apex court posted the matter for hearing on October 14, along with the plea filed by Abbas Ansari, the elder son of late gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, seeking quashing of the Gangsters Act case.

Abbas Ansari, when lodged at Chitrakoot jail, was caught meeting his wife Nikhat illegally in the jail in connivance with prison officials.

Earlier in May, the Allahabad High Court had declined to grant bail to Abbas Ansari, considering his "profile, background and family antecedents".

A bench of Justice Jaspreet Singh said: "The applicant is a Member of Legislative Assembly. He is a person who holds a responsible position and is a representative of the public. His conduct has to be of a higher standard than other common persons of the society. The members of the Legislative Assembly are also the lawmakers and in juxtaposition, it is not appropriate that a lawmaker may be seen as a lawbreaker."

In February last year, Nikhat Bano visited her husband inside the Chitrakoot Jail and was found in possession of two mobile phones and Rs 21,000 cash along with 12 Saudi Riyals, during a raid conducted by the district administration.

She, among others, was arrested for "illegally meeting" her husband in jail in contravention of prison rules.

Abbas Ansari was subsequently transferred to Kasganj Jail by the Uttar Pradesh government.

The state police had also arrested prison officials who allegedly facilitated meetings between the husband and wife in exchange for cash.