Vikrant Massey-Starrer '12Th Fail' Receives Special Screening At Supreme Court

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) The makers of the Vikrant Massey-starrer biographical "12th Fail" recently hosted a special screening at the Supreme Court of India. The screening served as a unique opportunity to engage with an audience that deeply resonates with the film's powerful message, showcasing the journey of those who strive to overcome challenges and achieve their dreams.

The screening was attended by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud, along with judges and 600 plus officials of the Supreme court and their families. Directed, produced and written by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film is based on the 2019 non-fiction book by Anurag Pathak about Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame extreme poverty to become an Indian Police Service officer.

The screening was followed by an exclusive interaction between CJI and Vidhu Vinod Chopra, along with IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS Officer Shraddha Joshi, lead actors Vikrant and Medha Shankar.

In conversation with the team of the movie, Justice Chandrachud said: "Where we all seek inspiration, our society flourishes on hope, and each one of you has provided that-- not just for this evening but for the whole nation. We need stories of real people who have shown exemplary motivation by rising above their circumstances, and these stories must be conveyed to society at large. I believe every member of our staff family will be truly inspired to encourage their sons, daughters, friends, and mentors them to lead the nation to new heights."

"Such films enable and inspire us to do something better every day of our lives for people around us. My compliments to Vidhu for the way he has transformed this real-life story on the screen. Both Vikrant and Medha have done a brilliant job. They have fully embodied the lives and environments of their characters and made it such a part of their existence while doing the film. I could feel that," he said.

"There were moments in the movie when I thought I'd need a hanky as my eyes were moist. This film conveys such a strong message of hope. On behalf of the entire staff and my colleagues at the Supreme Court, I'd like to thank the team of '12th Fail' for taking the time to spend the evening with us," he concluded.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra commented: "This was one of the most pleasant evenings of my life. Because I was watching the film sitting next to a man (Dr Chandrachud) who understood everything I tried to say in the film. He made me feel that spending five years of my life on this film was worth it. I am grateful to all the esteemed judges and members of the Supreme Court who found time to join us. It was a magical evening."

The film also stars Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar and Priyanshu Chatterjee in pivotal roles. It was released theatrically on October 27, 2023.