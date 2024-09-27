REGULATED INFORMATION

Publication relating to transparency notifications

Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), September 27, 2024 , 8.00am CET / 2.00am ET – In accordance with article 14 of the Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) announces that it received a transparency notification as detailed below.

BlackRock, Inc.

On September 24, 2024, Nyxoah received a transparency notification from BlackRock, Inc. and related persons indicating that BlackRock Advisors, LLC went below the 3% threshold on September 20, 2024. As of such date, BlackRock, Inc. (together with its controlled undertakings) held 1,116,421 voting rights, consisting of 1,043,221 shares and 73,200 equivalent financial instruments, representing 3.25% of the total number of voting rights on September 20, 2024 (34,373,015).

The notification dated September 23, 2024 contains the following information: