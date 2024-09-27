(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 27th September 2024 PayPoint plc ("PayPoint" or the "Company") Transaction in Own Shares The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec plc (“Investec”). Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 26th September 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 21,431 Lowest price per share (pence): 673.00 Highest price per share (pence): 691.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 686.2405

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,197,199 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 72,197,199 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 686.2405 21,431 673.00 691.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 26 September 2024 08:07:18 109 676.00 XLON 00300658032TRLO1 26 September 2024 08:07:18 60 676.00 XLON 00300658030TRLO1 26 September 2024 08:07:18 49 676.00 XLON 00300658028TRLO1 26 September 2024 08:07:19 141 673.00 XLON 00300658081TRLO1 26 September 2024 09:04:15 107 681.00 XLON 00300732415TRLO1 26 September 2024 09:04:15 125 681.00 XLON 00300732416TRLO1 26 September 2024 09:04:15 44 681.00 XLON 00300732417TRLO1 26 September 2024 09:04:15 73 681.00 XLON 00300732418TRLO1 26 September 2024 12:00:00 1,011 686.00 XLON 00300856848TRLO1 26 September 2024 12:00:00 184 686.00 XLON 00300856849TRLO1 26 September 2024 12:00:00 18 686.00 XLON 00300856850TRLO1 26 September 2024 12:00:19 17 687.00 XLON 00300856918TRLO1 26 September 2024 12:09:54 21 690.00 XLON 00300857618TRLO1 26 September 2024 12:09:54 154 690.00 XLON 00300857619TRLO1 26 September 2024 12:09:54 86 690.00 XLON 00300857620TRLO1 26 September 2024 14:20:41 400 690.00 XLON 00300861917TRLO1 26 September 2024 14:20:41 72 690.00 XLON 00300861918TRLO1 26 September 2024 14:20:41 479 688.00 XLON 00300861919TRLO1 26 September 2024 14:20:42 156 690.00 XLON 00300861920TRLO1 26 September 2024 14:20:42 1,279 690.00 XLON 00300861921TRLO1 26 September 2024 14:20:42 310 690.00 XLON 00300861922TRLO1 26 September 2024 14:20:42 156 690.00 XLON 00300861923TRLO1 26 September 2024 14:20:42 69 690.00 XLON 00300861924TRLO1 26 September 2024 14:20:42 15 690.00 XLON 00300861925TRLO1 26 September 2024 14:20:42 30 690.00 XLON 00300861926TRLO1 26 September 2024 14:20:42 374 688.00 XLON 00300861927TRLO1 26 September 2024 14:25:23 122 691.00 XLON 00300862096TRLO1 26 September 2024 14:30:42 230 690.00 XLON 00300862654TRLO1 26 September 2024 14:30:42 115 690.00 XLON 00300862655TRLO1 26 September 2024 14:30:42 330 689.00 XLON 00300862656TRLO1 26 September 2024 14:40:44 220 688.00 XLON 00300863540TRLO1 26 September 2024 14:40:44 110 688.00 XLON 00300863541TRLO1 26 September 2024 15:04:51 27 686.00 XLON 00300865494TRLO1 26 September 2024 15:04:51 210 686.00 XLON 00300865495TRLO1 26 September 2024 15:04:51 119 686.00 XLON 00300865496TRLO1 26 September 2024 15:04:51 5 686.00 XLON 00300865497TRLO1 26 September 2024 15:04:51 113 686.00 XLON 00300865498TRLO1 26 September 2024 15:04:51 118 686.00 XLON 00300865499TRLO1 26 September 2024 15:05:49 7,225 686.00 XLON 00300865577TRLO1 26 September 2024 15:09:27 114 685.00 XLON 00300865912TRLO1 26 September 2024 15:09:27 454 685.00 XLON 00300865913TRLO1 26 September 2024 15:09:27 113 685.00 XLON 00300865914TRLO1 26 September 2024 15:09:27 12 685.00 XLON 00300865915TRLO1 26 September 2024 15:09:27 102 685.00 XLON 00300865916TRLO1 26 September 2024 15:09:27 693 685.00 XLON 00300865917TRLO1 26 September 2024 15:09:27 102 685.00 XLON 00300865918TRLO1 26 September 2024 15:09:27 693 685.00 XLON 00300865919TRLO1 26 September 2024 15:09:42 99 683.00 XLON 00300865948TRLO1 26 September 2024 15:09:42 122 685.00 XLON 00300865949TRLO1 26 September 2024 15:09:44 427 684.00 XLON 00300865952TRLO1 26 September 2024 15:13:26 442 685.00 XLON 00300866162TRLO1 26 September 2024 15:13:26 440 686.00 XLON 00300866163TRLO1 26 September 2024 15:13:26 291 686.00 XLON 00300866164TRLO1 26 September 2024 15:13:26 119 686.00 XLON 00300866165TRLO1 26 September 2024 15:13:26 46 686.00 XLON 00300866166TRLO1 26 September 2024 15:13:38 467 685.00 XLON 00300866175TRLO1 26 September 2024 15:13:39 107 686.00 XLON 00300866176TRLO1 26 September 2024 15:15:34 115 686.00 XLON 00300866313TRLO1 26 September 2024 15:17:56 1 687.00 XLON 00300866601TRLO1 26 September 2024 15:23:40 357 686.00 XLON 00300867030TRLO1 26 September 2024 15:23:40 119 686.00 XLON 00300867031TRLO1 26 September 2024 15:23:40 457 685.00 XLON 00300867032TRLO1 26 September 2024 15:23:40 550 686.00 XLON 00300867033TRLO1 26 September 2024 15:23:40 270 686.00 XLON 00300867034TRLO1 26 September 2024 15:24:36 229 684.00 XLON 00300867148TRLO1 26 September 2024 15:51:44 7 677.00 XLON 00300869127TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970