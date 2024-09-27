Swapnil Rai Presents“Networked Bollywood” To Sandeep Marwah At Marwah Studios

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida - Dr. Swapnil Rai, is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Film, Television, and at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, USA, presented her newly published book“Networked Bollywood: How Star Power Globalized Hindi Cinema” to Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chancellor of AAFT University, in a special ceremony at Marwah Studios, Noida. The event was marked by a warm exchange of ideas and mutual admiration between the author and the celebrated media and educationist.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah expressed his profound appreciation for Dr. Rai's rigorous research and dedication to the project.“I am happy to be part of this journey. I remember how Swapnil spent hours and hours collecting information connected to Bollywood, and I did not hesitate to share information for this great research, which has now been beautifully converted into a book. I congratulate Swapnil on this remarkable achievement and wish her great success,” said Dr. Marwah while accepting a copy of the book from Dr. Rai.



During her address, Dr. Swapnil Rai shared her deep passion and insights into the complex connections between Bollywood stars and the global entertainment industry. Her interdisciplinary scholarship, which meticulously examines the pivotal role of stars in Bollywood's globalization through extensive research and cultural analysis, has been widely praised for its depth and accessibility.



“Networked Bollywood” provides a comprehensive exploration of the various phases of Hindi cinema's history, highlighting the key transformations influenced by significant historical events such as colonialism, independence, the Cold War, and the liberalization of the Indian economy. Dr. Rai argues that Bollywood's global reach is not a recent phenomenon but rather a historical continuum, with its globalization origins tracing back through several decades of Hindi cinema.



The event underscored the significance of academic contributions to the understanding of global cinema and the role of Bollywood in shaping cultural narratives worldwide. Dr. Rai's work is set to become an essential resource for scholars, students, and anyone interested in the evolution of Hindi cinema and its international impact.



The occasion was a testament to the collaborative spirit between academia and the film industry, fostering a deeper appreciation of the cultural and historical forces that continue to shape the global entertainment landscape. The event was supported by Indo American Film and Cultural Forum.



