Harsh Goenka Does A Vir Das Over Coldplay Concert, Uses 'Two Indias' Reference To Address Economic Disparity

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The excitement surrounding upcoming concerts in India is reaching a fever pitch, with fans eager to secure their tickets. From the energetic performances of Diljit Dosanjh to the iconic Coldplay, social around the country are engaged with conversations primarily focused on these events.

Amid the rising excitement for upcoming concerts in India, Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises, has drawn attention to the concept of "Two Indias," echoing the sentiments of comedian Vir Das.

The billionaire pointed out that urban Indians are now increasingly moving from traditional necessities of Roti, Kapda, Makaan to experiences that resemble the spirit of the film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.





He said,“Two Indias are emerging-one enjoying these luxuries, while the other struggles to meet basic needs”

Taking to X , he wrote,“Urban Indians are clearly shifting from Roti, Kapda, Makaan to a Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Coldplay's January 2025 shows sold out swiftly, with resale prices hitting 5x the original. Diljit's tickets, priced at ₹7,000, saw massive sales, as did Dua Lipa and Bryan Adams' concerts.”





In 2021, Vir Das's monologue titled "Two Indias," performed during a show in the United States, ignited significant controversy. The actor-comedian had encountered a wave of social media backlash, including FIRs as many argued that his monologue depicted India in bad light.

Coming back to Harsh Goenka, his recent post received many commnets from netiziens agreeeing to his post.

One uiser said,“Great analysis! Absolutely”

Another user added,“Be it IPhone 16 rush or cold play tickets, it is more of FOMO.. A small %age will actually use the iPhone16 added features. Large %age will flaunt it and put it on SM Same with Coldplay. Small %age will be there for enjoying the music. For many, it is to flaunt it on SM. Classic example of both FOMO and "living on virtual world" syndrome”

An advocate of Supreme Court too commented on the viral post. He said,“I would like to be the third india, just keeping my head down and working and saving money, and not try to spend at Diljit, Coldplay or at iPhone 16. Instead would just love to relax at a coffee in the morning and read some book.”

Another user commented saying,“Hope people are not buying on EMIs (urban Indian so called privilege). This might not be Urban India's love for rock music, it might be status in housing societies and corporate cafeteria 'Ya I am going" and "Ya I went, it was so so”

Some other wrote,“Very well summarized!! The luxuries are redefined in only one generation. And this India with the modern luxuries are redefining social values. I see challenges to India's core strength- family values.”

“Rich becoming Richer, Poor becoming Poorer. This theory holds true now.”

Another agreed,“Urban India's lifestyle shift highlights growing experiences for some, while others still struggle for basics.”

Some other added,“This social media #flexculture is taking the youth by storm. Most will be caught in a debt trap with little savings.”