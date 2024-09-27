(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tornator Oyj

Tornator Oyj Release 27 September 2024 at 08.00 AM

Tornator secured refinancing of EUR 200 million Revolving Credit Facility and extension of EUR 200 million term-loan

Tornator has signed a new EUR 200 million Revolving Credit Facility which enables the company to refinance its existing EUR 200 million Revolving Credit Facility. New Revolving Credit Facility is secured and matures according to its terms and conditions in September 2029.

In addition, Tornator has signed a one-year extension to its existing EUR 200 million secured term-loan. New maturity date for the term-loan is March 2026.

New Revolving Credit Facility and term-loan extension were arranged by Danske Bank, OP Corporate Bank and SEB who were also the arrangers of the original transactions

For further information, please contact:

Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Antti Siirtola, tel. +358 40 773 0975

Tornator is a leader in sustainable forestry in Europe. It owns forests in Finland, Estonia and Romania. In 2023, the group's turnover was approximately €195 million, and the balance sheet value was about €3.6 billion. The group has around 190 employees. Tornator's own employees, and other companies and their employees working on its forestland, add up to around 1,600 person-years of employment. The owners of the parent company are Finnish, mainly institutional investors. Tornator's mission is to generate sustainable wellbeing from forests.



