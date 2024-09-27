(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE, September 26, 2024: Hamdan Fab Lab UAE, based at the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences in Dubai, has organized a series of training workshops for school students, aimed at enhancing their technical skills across diverse fields. These workshops are designed to inspire innovation and expand students' knowledge, equipping them with the tools to thrive in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

As part of this initiative, Fab Lab UAE held a workshop titled 'Wooden Lamps' for sixth and seventh-grade students from Hessa Bint Al-Mur School, where students were trained in designing lamps using laser cutters and building electrical circuits for lighting.

Another workshop, titled 'Burj Khalifa Lamp', was organized for students from Mohammed Noor School, where they were introduced to 2D design skills and laser cutting technology, which they used to craft the lamp.

Additionally, Fab Lab UAE conducted a training workshop titled 'Office Tools' for students from Zayed Educational Complex - Al Mizhar Branch. This workshop aimed to enhance students' skills in digital fabrication and innovation. The participants learned 2D design and the use of laser cutting and digital engraving devices in an enriching educational experience. Another workshop, titled 'Journey into the World of Smart Things (Arduino Applications)', was also held.

In this regard, Dr. Maryam Al Ghaoui, Director of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Center for Talent and Innovation, commented: 'Student participation in events like these is undoubtedly crucial for developing their skills and talents. These workshops provide a platform for students to showcase their innovations, exchange ideas with peers, and explore and refine their abilities. They also offer students the chance to acquire new skills, stay informed about the latest scientific advancements, and keep pace with technological progress. This approach helps cultivate a generation of qualified individuals capable of driving technological advancement, expanding the frontiers of knowledge and science, and contributing to the achievement of sustainable development goals. It aligns perfectly with the UAE leadership's vision to position the country as a global leader in technology and science.'

The participating students expressed their enthusiasm for the workshops, highlighting how the materials helped them explore modern technologies and acquire new skills that will benefit them in the future. The trainers and teachers who led the sessions also praised the valuable opportunities Fab Lab UAE offers to school students. These workshops not only allow students to discover and nurture their talents but also provide a supportive environment where they can connect with other talented individuals, exchange ideas and experiences, and foster a spirit of innovation.

Fab Lab UAE was launched as an initiative by Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation in alignment with the national comprehensive innovation strategy introduced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai. It is the UAE's first comprehensive educational digital fabrication lab for innovation and a member of the global Fab Lab network, accredited to international standards for Fab Lab centers worldwide. The lab's mission is to cultivate an innovative Emirati generation, foster a culture of creativity and digital manufacturing, and train future pioneers in the field. Additionally, Fab Lab UAE seeks to create an environment that supports innovation by providing community centers equipped with cutting-edge tools, devices, and software, while offering digital manufacturing training programs for all segments of society.