Mazoon Dairy Receives Prestigious FSSC 22000 V6 Certification: A Milestone In Food Safety And Innovation

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) * _Reinforcing consumer trust with the latest international food
safety standards._
* _Ensuring freshness, quality, and safety from Farm to table._
* _Highlighting Mazoon Dairy's dedication to continuous improvement
and sustainability._
* _Opening doors to new markets while maintaining leadership in the
Omani dairy industry._
Muscat, Oman – 26 September 2024
Mazoon Dairy, Oman's leading dairy producer, is proud to announce that
it has received the esteemed FSSC 22000 V6 certification, a globally
recognized food safety standard. This achievement marks a significant
step in ensuring that Mazoon Dairy's products meet the highest food
safety, quality, and consumer trust levels.
The FSSC 22000 V6 certification is a globally recognized food safetymanagement system issued by the Foundation for Food Safety
Certification. It integrates ISO 22000 standards with additional food
safety requirements, focusing on enhancing food safety culture, risk
management, and continuous improvement throughout the supply chain. This
certification is widely accepted by regulators and companies worldwide,
making it a benchmark for excellence in food safety. By achieving FSSC
22000 V6, companies demonstrate their commitment to maintaining the
highest safety and quality standards, gaining trust from consumers, and
securing a competitive edge in the global marketplace.
For Mazoon Dairy, this certification is a testament to its commitment to
excellence and also positions the company as a leader in food safety
within the global dairy and food industry.
Benefits for Consumers
For Mazoon Dairy's customers, this certification ensures that every
product, from fresh milk to yogurt, meets rigorous international food
safety standards. This translates into greater confidence and assurance
in the quality, nutrition, and safety of every item that reaches their
tables.
The company's local production approach also provides another
significant benefit: fresher dairy products. By producing locally,
Mazoon Dairy minimizes transportation times, ensuring consumers in Oman
and the GCC region receive dairy products that are fresher and
healthier, with fewer preservatives and a smaller carbon footprint.
Abdulhamid Al-Sarmi, Quality Assurance & Quality Control Manager at
Mazoon Dairy highlighted the significance of its recent FSSC 22000
certification, a globally recognized food safety standard under the
Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI). He mentioned“While the company
was already ISO 22000 certified, FSSC 22000 is more stringent, featuring
unannounced audits and a stronger emphasis on practical food safety
measures. This certification ensures comprehensive food safety across
the entire supply chain, from raw materials to final distribution, with
continuous monitoring at each stage of production”.
Abdulhamid emphasized the impact of the certification, noting how it
enhances customer trust, strengthens regulatory relationships, and
solidifies Mazoon Dairy's commitment to the highest food safety
standards. Furthermore, Mazoon Dairy's adoption of sustainability
practices, including food waste management and circular economy
initiatives, underscores their holistic approach to both safety and
environmental responsibility.
With this certification, Mazoon Dairy has further embarked on this noble
mission to provide safe and healthy food products to its discernin
customers by eliminating biological, chemical, and physical hazards at
every step of the process
Strengthening Mazoon Dairy's Position Locally and Internationally
On a global scale, receiving the FSSC 22000 V6 certification will
strengthen Mazoon Dairy's competitiveness in the international market.
The certification, recognized by regulators and customers worldwide,
enhances Mazoon Dairy's brand reputation and opens doors to new global
markets where stringent food safety standards are essential. Locally,
Mazoon Dairy's focus on innovation, sustainability, and quality
strengthens its position as a trusted Omani brand.
Receiving the certification on behalf of Mazoon Dairy, Mr. Ahmed
Mohammed Al Ghafri, Chief Communication Officer stated, 'Achieving this
milestone reflects Mazoon Dairy's unwavering dedication to quality and
food safety. This certification reinforces our standing not just in
Oman, but also on the international stage, allowing us to expand our
footprint and bring Omani excellence to a global audience.'
A Commitment to Food Safety and Quality
Mazoon Dairy's FSSC 22000 V6 certification solidifies its role as a
leader in food safety and quality, in Oman and the region, delivering
unparalleled benefits to consumers while paving the way for local and
international growth. By combining cutting-edge technology,
sustainability efforts, and a commitment to Oman's socio-economic
development, Mazoon Dairy is well-positioned to remain a key player in
the dairy industry for years to come.
MENAFN27092024003092003082ID1108721632
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.