Mazoon Dairy Receives Prestigious FSSC 22000 V6 Certification: A Milestone In Food Safety And Innovation

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) * _Reinforcing consumer trust with the latest international food

safety standards._



* _Ensuring freshness, quality, and safety from to table._



* _Highlighting Mazoon Dairy's dedication to continuous improvement

and sustainability._



* _Opening doors to new markets while maintaining leadership in the

Omani dairy industry._



Muscat, Oman – 26 September 2024



Mazoon Dairy, Oman's leading dairy producer, is proud to announce that

it has received the esteemed FSSC 22000 V6 certification, a globally

recognized food safety standard. This achievement marks a significant

step in ensuring that Mazoon Dairy's products meet the highest food

safety, quality, and consumer trust levels.



The FSSC 22000 V6 certification is a globally recognized food safetymanagement system issued by the Foundation for Food Safety

Certification. It integrates ISO 22000 standards with additional food

safety requirements, focusing on enhancing food safety culture, risk

management, and continuous improvement throughout the supply chain. This

certification is widely accepted by regulators and companies worldwide,

making it a benchmark for excellence in food safety. By achieving FSSC

22000 V6, companies demonstrate their commitment to maintaining the

highest safety and quality standards, gaining trust from consumers, and

securing a competitive edge in the global marketplace.



For Mazoon Dairy, this certification is a testament to its commitment to

excellence and also positions the company as a leader in food safety

within the global dairy and food industry.



Benefits for Consumers



For Mazoon Dairy's customers, this certification ensures that every

product, from fresh milk to yogurt, meets rigorous international food

safety standards. This translates into greater confidence and assurance

in the quality, nutrition, and safety of every item that reaches their

tables.



The company's local production approach also provides another

significant benefit: fresher dairy products. By producing locally,

Mazoon Dairy minimizes transportation times, ensuring consumers in Oman

and the GCC region receive dairy products that are fresher and

healthier, with fewer preservatives and a smaller carbon footprint.



Abdulhamid Al-Sarmi, Quality Assurance & Quality Control Manager at

Mazoon Dairy highlighted the significance of its recent FSSC 22000

certification, a globally recognized food safety standard under the

Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI). He mentioned“While the company

was already ISO 22000 certified, FSSC 22000 is more stringent, featuring

unannounced audits and a stronger emphasis on practical food safety

measures. This certification ensures comprehensive food safety across

the entire supply chain, from raw materials to final distribution, with

continuous monitoring at each stage of production”.



Abdulhamid emphasized the impact of the certification, noting how it

enhances customer trust, strengthens regulatory relationships, and

solidifies Mazoon Dairy's commitment to the highest food safety

standards. Furthermore, Mazoon Dairy's adoption of sustainability

practices, including food waste management and circular economy

initiatives, underscores their holistic approach to both safety and

environmental responsibility.



With this certification, Mazoon Dairy has further embarked on this noble

mission to provide safe and healthy food products to its discernin

customers by eliminating biological, chemical, and physical hazards at

every step of the process



Strengthening Mazoon Dairy's Position Locally and Internationally



On a global scale, receiving the FSSC 22000 V6 certification will

strengthen Mazoon Dairy's competitiveness in the international market.

The certification, recognized by regulators and customers worldwide,

enhances Mazoon Dairy's brand reputation and opens doors to new global

markets where stringent food safety standards are essential. Locally,

Mazoon Dairy's focus on innovation, sustainability, and quality

strengthens its position as a trusted Omani brand.



Receiving the certification on behalf of Mazoon Dairy, Mr. Ahmed

Mohammed Al Ghafri, Chief Communication Officer stated, 'Achieving this

milestone reflects Mazoon Dairy's unwavering dedication to quality and

food safety. This certification reinforces our standing not just in

Oman, but also on the international stage, allowing us to expand our

footprint and bring Omani excellence to a global audience.'



A Commitment to Food Safety and Quality



Mazoon Dairy's FSSC 22000 V6 certification solidifies its role as a

leader in food safety and quality, in Oman and the region, delivering

unparalleled benefits to consumers while paving the way for local and

international growth. By combining cutting-edge technology,

sustainability efforts, and a commitment to Oman's socio-economic

development, Mazoon Dairy is well-positioned to remain a key player in

the dairy industry for years to come.