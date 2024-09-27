Malaysia Calls On NAM To Strengthen Solidarity With Palestine

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW YORK, Sept 27 (NNN-BERNAMA) – Malaysia urged Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) member countries, to stand united in supporting the Palestinian people's right to self-determination, in line with the movement's core values of independence, statehood and sovereignty.

Foreign Minister, Mohamad Hasan, reaffirmed the importance of backing Palestine, in his speech at the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), Ministerial Committee Meeting on Palestine, yesterday.

“It is imperative that we, NAM member countries, render our unequivocal support and solidarity to the Palestinian people, in their legitimate pursuit of self-determination.

“This is in line with the foundations and principles of our Movement on the right to self-determination, independence, statehood and sovereignty,” he said.

He also urged NAM countries to fully support the implementation of Resolution ES-10/24.

“We must push for the cessation of trading with individuals and entities in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT).

“We must push for the sanctioning of the settler community, as a whole. We must push for the halt of the supply of arms and ammunition to Israel,” he added.

“We urge NAM member countries to continue their unwavering support for the establishment of a free and independent State of Palestine, based on pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, and its admission as a full member of the UN,” Mohamad said.

Welcoming the adoption of Resolution ES-10/24, Mohamad noted that, it“outlines concrete actions following the Advisory Opinion, to bring the Israeli occupation to an end.”

The resolution sets a definitive timeline of 12 months for Israel to end its unlawful occupation of the OPT.– NNN-BERNAMA