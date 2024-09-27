Russian Troops Shelled Slatyne In Kharkiv Region, There May Be People Under Rubble

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian struck the village of Slatyne in Kharkiv district with MLRS, which caused a fire, and people may be under the rubble of houses.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Dergachiv city military administration Vyacheslav Zadorenko, Ukrinform reports.

“The fire from the shelling of Slatyne covered 6-7 houses. Rescuers are currently extinguishing it. The village was hit about 15 times (previously with cluster munitions from multiple rocket launchers). In total, at least 10 private households were damaged to varying degrees. There may be people under the rubble ,” said Zadorenko.

As Ukrinform reported, in the evening of September 26, Russian troops shelled the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in Kharkiv region , injuring a 78-year-old man.