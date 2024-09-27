AAFT Celebrates 121St Convocation At Noida Film City

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: – The Asian Academy of and Television (AAFT) proudly hosted the 121st Convocation at Marwah Studios, located in the heart of Noida Film City. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University, addressed the students, emphasizing the importance of continuous and upgrading skills in the ever-evolving and entertainment industry. He encouraged the students to apply their hard work, dedication, and the quality education they received to achieve success in their careers.



Kunwar Shekhar Vijendra, Co-Founder and Chancellor of Shobit University, was also present as the Chief Guest. He highlighted the significance of attitude in professional success, stating,“Even if you are less trained, you can conquer the world with enthusiasm and a humble approach.” He stressed that industry professionals often seek individuals who are adaptable and willing to align their mindset with the company's vision.“There is no substitute for hard work,” he remarked.



The event featured key industry speakers including Mike Berry from Universal Studios USA, Nisha Dhaka, a prominent lawyer from the Supreme Court, environmentalist Rakesh Agarwal, and renowned Indian classical dancer Jayapriyadarshani. Each guest shared valuable insights from their respective fields, inspiring the graduates to remain committed to their goals and aspirations.



Yogesh Mishra, the Dean, delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all the esteemed guests, faculty members, and students. The convocation concluded with the presentation of diplomas to the students, marking the culmination of their rigorous training and education.



The graduates from various creative streams expressed their joy and pride as they received their diplomas from the distinguished speakers, ready to embark on their professional journeys. Later Dr Sandeep Marwah honoured the dignitaries with the life membership of World Peace and Development and Research Foundation.



Company :-AAFT

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143

Other articles by AAFT