Dengue Surge: How Climate Change Fuels A Public Health Crisis In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Dengue fever, a vector-borne that spreads through infected mosquitoes, has once again emerged as a significant public concern in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). With the return of this infection, health authorities and local communities are on high alert.

This year, two individuals in KP have lost their lives due to dengue, and a total of 547 cases have been reported across the province. According to the provincial health department, the capital city of Peshawar has recorded the highest number of cases, with 174 reported so far. Other districts like Abbottabad (88 cases), Nowshera (53 cases), Hangu (41 cases), Mansehra (51 cases), Bannu (18 cases), Haripur (19 cases), and Charsadda (18 cases) have also seen a concerning rise in dengue cases, with reports emerging from several other districts as well.

In response to the outbreak, the provincial health department has set up dedicated dengue wards in major hospitals across the province. Currently, 262 patients have recovered, while the remaining are undergoing treatment as health professionals work tirelessly to contain the spread.

Nowshera District Sees Tragic Dengue Deaths

Nowshera has seen two tragic deaths from dengue fever this year. According to Mian Khateer Kakakhel, a spokesperson for the Qazi Hussain Medical Center, 34-year-old Hafiz Shirazuddin Haqqani, an employee of Khyber Bank, recently contracted the dengue virus and sadly passed away during treatment.



Similarly, 35-year-old Sameera Khan also succumbed to dengue fever. The spokesperson added that several dengue patients are still under treatment at Qazi Hussain Medical Complex, District Headquarters, CMH Nowshera, and Risalpur Cantonment hospitals.

Dengue has resurfaced not only in Nowshera but also in other districts such as Peshawar, Mardan, Khyber, Abbottabad, Hangu, and Swat, indicating a widespread outbreak across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Climate Change Contributing to the Rise of Dengue Virus

Climate change plays a significant role in the spread of dengue and other vector-borne diseases. Rising temperatures, irregular rainfall, and increased humidity create favorable conditions for mosquito breeding. The dengue mosquito thrives in warm, humid climates, and its lifespan extends under such conditions, leading to a spike in dengue cases.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has emphasized that climate change is exacerbating the spread of vector-borne diseases. According to the organization, environmental changes are expanding the geographic reach of mosquitoes and their associated diseases, particularly in regions that were previously unaffected. This underlines the close link between climate change and emerging health issues.

In a special discussion with TNN, Dr. Atta Muhammad Khan, Associate Professor and Head of Medicine at Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar, affirmed that climate change is indeed increasing the breeding of dengue mosquitoes.

A Call for Urgent Action

Experts warn that excessive rainfall due to climate change is contributing to stagnant water, creating ideal breeding conditions for dengue mosquitoes. Standing water becomes a breeding ground where these mosquitoes lay their eggs, leading to an increase in their population. Consequently, as the number of dengue mosquitoes rises, so do the incidences of dengue fever among humans.

Dr. Atta Muhammad Khan elaborated that higher temperatures accelerate the spread of the dengue virus within the cells of infected individuals. Therefore, it is evident that increased rainfall and rising temperatures are fostering the proliferation of dengue mosquitoes, and these changes are likely attributable to climate change. Thus, it is not inaccurate to assert that climate change is leading to an uptick in dengue virus cases.

Symptoms of Dengue Virus and Prevention Measures

According to Dr. Atta Muhammad, dengue is a viral disease transmitted through the bite of a specific mosquito. The major symptoms include high fever, severe body aches, pain behind the eyes, joint pain, and skin rashes. Vomiting and abdominal pain may also occur in affected individuals.

Dengue is transmitted through the bite of female mosquitoes, which require protein from human blood to lay their eggs. The Aedes aegypti mosquito breeds in clean, stagnant water found in and around homes, which creates a favorable environment for its reproduction.

One critical factor is that an infected person's white blood cell count decreases, raising concerns about their health. Symptoms typically manifest about two weeks after being bitten by an infected mosquito. While many affected individuals recover on their own, those who do not seek timely treatment may face severe health complications.

To prevent the spread of dengue, it is essential for individuals who have been infected to follow doctors' recommendations, including using creams or powders to deter other mosquitoes from biting them. This can help contain the spread of the disease.

Additionally, preventing water from accumulating in any area is crucial. Experts note that while people often focus only on stagnant dirty water, clean water can also be a breeding ground for dengue. Therefore, after rainfall, it is important to promptly remove standing water from around homes, lawns, and yards and to spray those areas to prevent dengue outbreaks.

Public Health Initiatives Against Dengue

Dr. Irshad Roghani, Director of the Public Health Department, stated that they are working on community awareness to prevent dengue. Efforts include eliminating standing water and ensuring that areas prone to water accumulation are addressed to prevent recurrence. In cases of dengue outbreaks, specialized teams are dispatched to assess and address the situation, including conducting sprays and implementing environmental adaptations.

The department is taking action in this regard. Dr. Roghani mentioned that doctors treating dengue patients must educate them about climate change awareness, although physicians typically focus on diagnosis and treatment. Consequently, doctors may not have sufficient time to discuss climate-related issues with their patients.

Addressing Climate Change and Vector-Borne Diseases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Environmental change poses a significant risk for the spread of vector-borne diseases like dengue. Climate experts indicate that regions previously unaffected by such diseases are now experiencing outbreaks due to climate change.

According to WHO reports, nearly half of the global population is now at risk of dengue, with an estimated 100 to 400 million infections occurring annually. Dengue is one of the fastest-spreading viral diseases worldwide, affecting about 390 million people each year, of which approximately 96 million require medical attention. In 2023, dengue resulted in over 20,000 deaths worldwide, underscoring how climate change has exacerbated the threat posed by vector-borne diseases.

While the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is taking measures to combat dengue, there is currently no specific policy addressing vector-borne diseases within the context of climate change. TNN attempted to gather information from the provincial health department, but a satisfactory response was not received.

It is crucial to note that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is one of the most affected provinces by climate change, yet the provincial government has struggled to implement adequate measures addressing the health impacts of climate change. Although there is an active climate change policy in the province, the absence of a strategic plan regarding diseases like dengue within the context of climate change poses significant concerns for the future.