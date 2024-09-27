WBTN Investors Have Opportunity To Lead WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. Securities Lawsuit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --



Why:

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of common stock of WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ: WBTN ) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial conducted in June 2024 (the "IPO") of the important November 4, 2024 lead plaintiff deadline.

So what: If you purchased WEBTOON common stock you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

What to do next:

To join the WEBTOON class action, go to

or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 4, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

Details of the case: According to the lawsuit, the Registration Statement made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose WEBTOON's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) WEBTOON experienced a deceleration in advertising revenue growth; (2) WEBTOON experienced a deceleration in intellectual property ("IP") adaptations revenue; (3) WEBTOON experienced exposure to weaker foreign currencies which offset revenue growth; (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about WEBTOON's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the WEBTOON class action, go to or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] for information on the class action.

About Rosen Law: Some law firms issuing releases about this matter do not actually litigate securities class actions; Rosen Law Firm does. A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Rosen Law Firm have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing. Since our inception, we have obtained over $1 billion for shareholders.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: , on Twitter: or on Facebook: .

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:





Laurence Rosen, Esq.



Phillip Kim, Esq.



The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.



275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor



New York, NY 10016



Tel: (212) 686-1060



Toll Free: (866) 767-3653



Fax: (212) 202-3827



[email protected]





SOURCE THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P. A.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED