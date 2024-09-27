Elections 2024: Is Harris Guaranteed To Win?

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Paid Advertisement.

Not an endorsement or recommendation from

NewsroomPanama This is a Paid Announcement:

Kamala Harris has staged a remarkable campaign since announcing her candidacy. But does her campaign have enough momentum to defeat Donald Trump?

Kamala Harris's surprise candidacy for president shook up the U.S. political establishment when it was announced in late July . Following an impressive debate performance against Donald Trump, many Democrats and commentators now assume she is set to win the election, but do the polls and previous voting patterns support this notion?

With the election just around the corner, Harris has made impressive strides in a relatively short period of time, despite predictions during the Democrat primaries that she would struggle to win.

On the other hand, Donald Trump continues to enjoy surprisingly strong support, especially among certain demographics and has expressed his willingness to pursue any avenue in order to win.

In this article, we take a look at the state of the election landscape and explore whether Harris truly has the 2024 presidency in the bag or not.

Kamala Harris: The Unstoppable Force of Joy

When Joe Biden finally withdrew his candidacy for the White House, the U.S. election landscape appeared especially unfavorable for Democrats.

Donald Trump was leading Biden in virtually every poll, and the current president's cognitive decline was in the spotlight almost daily. By comparison, the 78-year-old Trump appeared younger and more vigorous. However, when Kamala Harris announced her candidacy, the tables seemed to turn overnight.



Since 2016, Trump has made divisive and downright unbelievable statements into his trademark to attract voters by any means necessary.

His positions toward immigrants, women, people of color, and foreign countries have won him many detractors, especially in the liberal camp, but also among traditional conservatives. By contrast, Harris has created an aura of goodwill and political sensibility around her campaign, which many voters find highly appealing.

Compared to Trump's constant threats against immigrants, his desire to pressure America's allies into paying for defense, and his traditionalist views on energy use and climate change denial, Harris presents a liberal progressive agenda that resonates strongly with young voters.

As Trump has become increasingly radical over the past few years, many mainstream Republican voters have also indicated they would support Harris in the election, as have more than 100 prominent members of the GOP .

At first glance, it would appear that the tables have completely turned on Trump. And yet, recent polls show him neck and neck with Harris in a hypothetical general election. This could cause a major upset in the bookmaking markets, making it an ideal time to bet on 2024 presidential elections at Bovada , either on Harris (-150) or Trump (-115), no matter which of these candidates you think will win.

Americans expecting an easy victory for Harris may want to rethink their confidence in light of these numbers.

Trump's Support Weakened but Far from Decimated

Donald Trump has a habit of frustrating his rivals and delighting his supporters with dramatic comebacks, and if the latest polls are to be believed, he may be planning another one in the near future.

Having emerged unscathed from a near-death experience following an assassination attempt at one of his rallies, with a second shooter being apprehended near his golf course in Florida recently, Trump is developing a reputation among his followers as a hero with seemingly invincible traits.

While unpalatable to many, his hardline policies on issues like immigration and geopolitics have won him a core of dedicated MAGA voters who are unlikely to switch allegiance to Harris anytime soon. They may even be more motivated to vote, seeing him as the only candidate in U.S. politics who represents their interests.

From a policy standpoint, Trump's promise to cut corporate taxes, maintain the status quo on low taxes for wealthy individuals, and preserve Americans' right to drive gasoline-powered vehicles as Democrats push for a green revolution also gives him leverage among traditional voters.

Despite Democrats and many in the media declaring that Trump failed to counter Harris's attacks during their one and only debate, many of his supporters have interpreted his aggressive and somewhat erratic performance as a major sign of strength. Therefore, it's unlikely that his debate performance will negatively impact his base of support going forward.

With the latest polls showing Trump and Harris extremely close , with only two points between them, and the controversial factor of the Electoral College-which allowed Trump to win in 2016 despite losing the popular vote-Donald Trump remains a political force to be reckoned with as November 5 approaches.

Final Thoughts

Kamala Harris has made tremendous strides in the U.S. political scene since announcing her candidacy earlier this year. Her message of hope and reconciliation, mixed with a progressive policy agenda, has won her many supporters, especially among younger voters.

On the other hand, Donald Trump remains popular among his base and a relatively large chunk of Republican voters, despite some vocal members of the GOP stating they will support Harris.

With the opinion polls being too close to call, American voters will have to wait until November to find out who will ultimately occupy the White House from 2025.