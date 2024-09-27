'Fashion For Me Is Effortless, Comfortable And Keeping It Real', Says Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (IANS Interview)

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) Eternal beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a splash on the global canvas when she was crowned as Miss World in 1994 and till date she exudes royalty whenever she makes an appearance.

For the superstar, keeping it real, comfortable and effortless reigns supreme when it comes to fashion.

Talking about how she would define her fashion, Aishwarya, who made the world stand still during her walk at the iconic Paris Week, exclusively told IANS, "Well... effortless, I would say that's extremely important, I think, for it to be effortless, for it to be comfortable and keep real that's what's most important for me."

For Aishwarya, who is not just a style icon but one of the most talented stars of Indian cinema, "fashion is art."

Asked how time has played a role in her fashion sense, Aishwarya, who is the Global brand spokesperson for L'Oreal Paris, said, "I really look at it as art and I think it's (an) art to be enjoyed and it can evoke all kinds of, you know, responses. And that's what it should be... And it's really all about designers. Most of the people that I have worked with are friends, you know."

Tagged as "one of the most beautiful women in the world", Aishwarya lets fashion be the opportunity for the "designers to enjoy their creativity" but being "comfortable" is utmost important for her.

"There is sometimes a strong sense of me in my fashion, which the world can see... And then there's sometimes where it's a complete flight of their creativity. And I obviously go with the flow."

On airport looks, she said, "Something as simple as going to the airport...When originally people were like... It's always been about the comfort and the practicality of the moment, the traffic, the kids, when the kid was small and at that point in time, people at the airport were going like it's a runway. I mean, that's something which I would never do."

"And, you know, it was always about comfort and leisure. And I kind of, so that's why obviously, that's also the natural real moment. That's the way I keep it, I keep it real," said the mother of one.

The 50-year-old star has been associated with the beauty brand for more than two decades and described it as "warm, loving, wonderful and sync".

She said that the motto of L'Oreal Paris, seems natural and real for her to be the voice sharing that sentiment because it was a natural fit for her.

She stressed that she appreciates the celebration of the empowerment of women and their strong belief.

The actress, who joins a league of global headturners such as Kylie Jenner and Eva Longoria, shared that it keeps the sense of "keeping it real".