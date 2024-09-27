Canada, France Set To Help Ukraine In Cyberwar Against Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Canada and France will jointly help Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression in cyberspace.

As Ukrinform reports, this is stated in the joint French-Canadian declaration adopted during the visit of French President Emmanuel to Canada.

"Our will continue to deepen their strategic cooperation in the field of defence in support of Ukraine. We are determined to work with Ukraine and our partners to support Ukraine in defending its sovereignty, independence and its territorial integrity against Russian aggression, both in the traditional domains and in cyberspace," the statement reads.

It is noted that Canada and France will also strengthen cooperation in the area of military equipment support to Ukraine and training as part of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG), also known as the Ramstein group.

Paris and Ottawa also promised to continue efforts to ensure the return of the Ukrainian children deported to Russia. "Canada and France will support Ukraine for as long as it takes to thwart Russia's war of aggression, which is a flagrant violation of international law, including the Charter of the United Nations. Our support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders is unwavering," the document emphasizes.

Note that French President Emmanuel Macron is currently on a two-day visit to Canada, where he arrived after participating in the UN General Assembly.