US Gives $8.7 Billion More Aid To Israel

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jerusalem- Israel said on Thursday it had secured an $8.7 billion aid package from the United States to support its ongoing military efforts and to maintain a qualitative military edge in the region.

Shortly after securing American military aid, Israeli Prime declared that his government“will not stop” its fight against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The package includes $3.5 billion for essential wartime procurement, which has already been received and earmarked for critical military purchases, and $5.2 billion designated for air defense systems including the Iron Dome anti-missile system, David's Sling and an advanced laser system.

ADVERTISEMENT

Israel is currently eengaged in wars on two fronts, against the Palestinians in Gaza and West Bank and the Hezbollah movement in Lebanon.

The aid announcement came after negotiations at the Pentagon between Eyal Zamir, the director general of Israel's defense ministry, and U.S. defense officials, including acting Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Amanda Dory, Israel's Defense Ministry said in a statement.

“This substantial investment will significantly strengthen critical systems such as Iron Dome and David's Sling while supporting the continued development of an advanced high-powered laser defense system currently in its later stages of development,” it said.

The ministry said the deal underscores the“strong and enduring strategic partnership between Israel and the United States and the ironclad commitment to Israel's security”, particularly in addressing security threats to Israel from Iran and it's regional allies.

Meanwhile Israeli air force carried out several raids in the Bekaa Valley and southern regions of Lebanon overnight, killing at least 70 people, Al Mayadeen reported.

Lebanon's Ministry of Health said that an Israeli strike on the town of Younin, in the country's northeast, killed 20 people, 19 of whom were identified as Syrian refugees.

According to media reports 32 Syrian workers, including children, were killed in an Israeli strike in Younin Wednesday night.