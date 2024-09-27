PM Modi To Address Public Rally In Jammu Tomorrow

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Ahead of the third and final phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, Prime Narendra Modi will visit Jammu on Saturday to speak at a large public rally at Maulana Azad Stadium.

BJP leaders see the PM's visit as a key moment in their final effort to win the Assembly elections.

This rally is part of the BJP's strong campaign and comes just days before the last phase of on October 1.

“This rally is very important because Jammu will be voting in the third phase. We are expecting more than one lakh people to attend the rally,” senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta said.

Preparations for the mega event are in full swing, with local BJP leaders and workers mobilizing support across the district.

The Maulana Azad Stadium, the chosen venue for Modi's address, will be sealed off, and no entry will be allowed until the rally begins.

Security is expected to be extremely tight, with comprehensive arrangements being made to ensure the safety of attendees and smooth conduct of the rally.

The BJP is relying on public support to win key Assembly constituencies in the district. The third phase is crucial for the party's election strategy, as Jammu district has traditionally been a BJP stronghold.

The enthusiasm among the local BJP cadre is palpable, with expectations high for a strong turnout.“We have seen great energy in the first two phases, and we are confident this rally will generate even more momentum,” said another party leader.

“The BJP's star campaigners have already visited Jammu and Kashmir and conducted massive rallies in the first two phases of the election campaign. Now, Prime Minister Modi's address in Jammu will give us the final push in the last phase,” the BJP leader added.

The third and final phase of polling is set to take place on October 1, with eleven Assembly constituencies in Jammu district going to the polls. The district comprises constituencies such as Bishnah (SC), Suchetgarh (SC), R.S. Pura-Jammu South, Bahu, Jammu East, Nagrota, Jammu West, Jammu North, Marh (SC), Akhnoor (SC), and Chhamb.

With a total of 12,00,977 eligible voters in the district, including 6,19,066 men, 5,81,887 women, and 24 voters identifying as third gender, the stakes are high. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has set up 1,494 polling stations in the district, with 609 urban polling stations and 885 in rural areas, ensuring smooth facilitation of the voting process.