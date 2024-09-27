Devara Movie Audience Review: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Film Gets Mixed Response 'Second Half Big Let Down'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Devara: Part 1, featuring Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan, has recently been released, sparking a flurry of reactions across social media. The film's ensemble cast also includes Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, and Narain. Directed by the acclaimed Koratala Siva, 'Devara: Part 1' marks the return of superstar Jr NTR, following his and Oscar triumph with 'RRR'. Users on X (formerly Twitter) are posting their experience of the watching the film.

“If there is a Novelistic set-up, you need strong characters that drag you into their journey through emotional connection. #Devara fails to even barely connect us with the protagonist and the world seems too convenient for some "borrowed" visuals. While Anirudh tried his best, the superficiality never impresses us at any point,” one user wrote on X.





“Overall a low-grade 1st half with a slightly better but still outdated 2nd half! Apart from a few scenes and enjoyable dances, nothing else works. Outdated screenplay/story with poor BGM and VFX. Kortala's Weakest Work than #Acharya .”

The movie also received some positive reviews from the audience.





One user wrote, "Just finished watching #Devara and I'm blown away! The visuals, the action, the performances... everything is top-notch. #JrNTR absolutely delivers a powerhouse performance. This is shaping up to be the next big South Indian blockbuster, right up there with Baahubali. Can't wait to see it again!"

Meanwhile, ahead of the release of 'Devara: Part 1', fans have gathered outside the theatres to watch their favourite star Jr NTR on-screen. Jr NTR fans gathered at Sudarshan Theatre and they can be seen dancing and shouting as they express their excitement and love for their favourite actor.

About Devara: Part 1

In this film, Jr NTR takes on a dual role, playing both Devara and Varadha. His character is pivotal to the storyline, which revolves around a dramatic clash of wills in a coastal setting where power dynamics are in constant flux. Saif Ali Khan portrays Bhaira, a master of kushti (wrestling), whose seemingly invincible world is upended by Jr NTR's character. Janhvi Kapoor appears as Thangam, a village belle entangled in a love affair with Jr NTR's son.