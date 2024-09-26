Dubai: 1.8 Million People Used Public Transport Daily This Year

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 30 Oct 2023, 12:56 PM

Last updated: Wed 15 Nov 2023, 4:26 PM

On average, over 1.8 million people used public services daily in Dubai in the first eight months of this year. From January to August 2023, public transport ridership clocked 450 million passengers, marking a 12 per cent increase over 401 million recorded during the same period in 2022.

The Dubai Metro was the most popular mode, serving 167 million riders. Taxis came in at second, with 130 million users. Public buses transported 111 million riders, marine transport ferried 11 million, and Dubai Tram served 5.6 million. Shared transportation means, including e-hail, smart rentals, and bus-on-demand, served about 26 million passengers.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced these statistics as it geared up to celebrate its 18th anniversary and the 14th Public Transport Day initiative on November 1. Themed 'Gym on the Go', the event aims to promote physical fitness and encourage residents and visitors to use public transportation modes.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Directors, said the share of mass transport in people's mobility increased from 6 per cent in 2006 to 20.61 per cent in 2022.

Mattar Al Tayer Transport network

The RTA said Dubai's interconnected public transport has become the backbone of people's mobility around the Emirate.

The RTA has carried out“an array of mega projects” worth about Dh146 billion. These include the Dubai Metro, the world's longest driverless metro system stretching 89.3km; the 11-km-long Dubai Tram; 1,400-strong bus fleet; and marine transport systems encompassing traditional Abras, ferries and water taxis.

Between 2006 and 2022, the Emirate's road network expanded from 8,715 to 18,768 lane-km. The number of bridges and tunnels surged from 129 to 988. During the same period, the number of footbridges and subways (including Dubai Metro and Tram facilities) increased more than fourfold from 26 to 122.

Cycling lanes grew from 9km to 543 km and will reach 833km by 2026. Coastal areas like Jumeirah, Al Sufouh, and Marina will be connected to outer tracks at Al Qudra, Saih Al Salam, and Nad Al Sheba across Al Barsha, Dubai Hills, and Nad Al Sheba.

Going green

Last May, the RTA unveiled its 'Zero-Emissions Public Transportation in Dubai 2050' strategy. The initiative, which aims to mitigate climate change impacts and decrease the carbon footprint across all its operations, encompasses transforming 100 per cent of public buses to electricity- and hydrogen-powered by 2050. Taxis and limousines will be electricity- or hydrogen-powered vehicles by 2040.

ALSO READ:

Dubai Metro to have new 30-km Blue Line

Dubai's RTA launches second phase of travel behaviour survey

How UAE's smart airports meet global travellers' rising demand for high-tech services

Dubai: 68,000 traffic signs on key roads repaired, replaced in 6 months