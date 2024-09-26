Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Makes New Inroads With Monitoring Technology Contract Win In NY
Israel-based security technology solutions company SuperCom Ltd. specializes in providing electronic monitoring (“EM”) Technology and services to law enforcement and criminal justice agencies to provide them lower-cost alternatives to incarceration for low-risk offenders and other monitored individuals, such as domestic violence suspects
SuperCom recently reported a contract win in a New York county it has not served previously, marking the latest evidence of product and service placement growth in the United States and Europe, including recent contracts in New York, Maryland, and West Virginia
The company anticipates that fulfillment of the contract may lead to additional contract opportunities in neighboring communities not currently served by SuperCom
Market analysts anticipate that the EM market sector will grow at a CAGR of 7.2 percent between now and 2028 to achieve a combined value of $2.3 billion in North America, Europe, and Latin America
As the market for electronic monitoring (“EM”) products and services grows within the public safety technology sector, EM technology innovator
SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB)
is experiencing increasing contract wins both in the U.S. and Europe.
SuperCom's latest new contract announcement involves service to an undisclosed New York county government agency seeking the company's advanced electronic monitoring solutions for more reliable public safety. It's SuperCom's first time providing service to that county.“We have been actively...
