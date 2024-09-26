Techmediabreaks Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) Partners With Uber And 'It's On Us' To Promote Safe Dating On College Campuses

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) , the powerhouse behind renowned dating platforms such as Tinder and Hinge, has recently embarked on a significant partnership with

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER)

and 'It's On Us', a nonprofit organization focused on preventing sexual assault on college campuses across the United States. This collaboration is designed to arm millions of college students with the knowledge and tools necessary for safe dating experiences, both and in the real world. The initiative underscores Match Group's commitment to user safety, a priority that is increasingly important in the digital age where online interactions are commonplace.

The partnership has led to the creation of a detailed guide that provides essential safety tips for navigating the dating landscape. This guide, which was developed with insights from campus safety experts, includes advice on leveraging app-specific safety features. For instance, Tinder and Hinge users are encouraged to use Verification and Reporting tools to enhance their security on the platforms. Similarly, Uber's Check Your Ride feature is promoted as a means to ensure safety during rides. These tools are part of a broader effort to foster a safe dating environment for college students.

Tasha Menaker, Senior Director of Social Impact at Match Group, highlighted the importance of fostering safe connections for college students who are exploring new experiences through dating apps. This sentiment was echoed by Uber's Director of Safety Public Policy, Emilie Boman, who pointed out Uber's dedication to safety through its in-app features. Tracey Vitchers, the Executive Director of It's On Us, also emphasized the critical need for resources that assist students in navigating their dating experiences in a safe and respectful manner. This collective effort aims to address the challenges and risks associated with dating in today's digital world.

The initiative builds upon previous efforts by Match Group to promote safety and respect within the dating scene, such as Tinder's partnership with 'It's On Us' in 2020 for a national tour focused on sexual assault prevention. The introduction of Tinder's Share My Date feature is another example of the company's ongoing commitment to user safety. The guide, along with additional resources, will be made available through 'It's On Us' chapters, campus ambassadors, and online platforms, supporting the overarching goal of cultivating a culture of safety and respect in every interaction, whether online or offline.

This partnership announcement comes at a time when Match Group, Inc. is experiencing notable financial performance, with its stock reaching a high of $37.8 during the trading day. This financial milestone reflects the company's robust position in the market and underscores the potential impact of its safety-focused initiatives on its brand reputation and user trust. By prioritizing the well-being of its users through collaborations like this, Match Group continues to set a standard for safety and responsibility in the online dating industry.

About Match Group Inc.

Match Group, through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of digital technologies designed to help people make meaningful connections. Its global portfolio of brands includes Tinder(R), Hinge(R), Match(R), Meetic(R), OkCupid(R), Pairs(TM), PlentyOfFish(R), Azar(R), BLK(R), and more, each built to increase its users' likelihood of connecting with others. Through the company's trusted brands, it provides tailored services to meet the varying preferences of its users. Match Group's services are available in over 40 languages to users all over the world.

