Biomednewsbreaks - Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) To Participate At The Cell & Gene Meeting On The Mesa

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Longeveron (NASDAQ: LGVN) is a clinical stage regenerative biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for rare, life-threatening and chronic aging-related conditions. The company today announced that it will attend the Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa, organized by the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine . The is scheduled for October 7-9, 2024, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Members of Longeveron's management team will host meetings with global company executives during the conference. These meetings will explore potential collaboration and strategic opportunities for the company's Alzheimer's disease (“AD”) cellular therapy program. The company has evaluated its cellular therapy and lead therapeutic candidate, Lomecel-B(TM, in Phase 1 and 2a clinical trials, generating positive data. Additionally, the meetings will highlight the company's contract development and manufacturing business at its 15,000 square feet facility in Miami, Florida. The facility has 8 Good Manufacturing Practice (“cGMP”) cleanroom suites.

is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's lead investigational product is Lomecel-B(TM), an allogeneic medicinal signaling cell (“MSC”) therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Lomecel-B has multiple potential mechanisms of action encompassing pro-vascular, pro-regenerative, anti-inflammatory, and tissue repair and healing effects with broad potential applications across a spectrum of disease areas. Longeveron is currently pursuing three pipeline indications: hypoplastic left heart syndrome (“HLHS”), Alzheimer's disease, and Aging-related Frailty. The Lomecel-B HLHS program has received three distinct and important U.S. FDA designations: Orphan Drug, Fast Track and Rare Pediatric Disease designations. For more information about the company, visit .

